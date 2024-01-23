mophie’s 27,000mAh 100W AC and USB-C powerstation pro now 25% at $150 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model mophie powerstation pro AC for $150 shipped. Regularly $200, this is 25% or $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Still up at $200 directly from ZAGG, this is one of the best prices we have tracked since release, having only dropped any lower a couple times over the holidays last year ($140 at the lowest). Delivering far more power than your average 10,000mAh power bank, you can get a closer look in our launch coverage or head below for even more details.

The mophie powerstation pro AC takes the power bank experience to another level with a 27,000mAh internal battery at the ready. It features a pair of USB-C ports and a USB-A port, not unlike you would find on typical portable battery solutions, but it also sports an AC outlet to deliver something in between a typical solution and a full portable power station. It is capable of delivering up to 100W of AC power to your MacBook, tablets, and other smaller appliances whether you’re out in the woods, traveling, or exploring the city on day trips.

We also just spotted some notable deals on Belkin wall chargers starting with a $14 Amazon all-time low and up to 44% in savings, not mention this offer on Spigen’s “designed for Samsung” 15W fast charger. Just be sure to also scope out all of the new Qi2 chargers that surfaced at CES this year as well.

mophie powerstation pro features:

The powerstation pro has two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and an AC port, so you can charge up to four devices at once.

Charge your most demanding devices, like laptops and tablets, as well as other household electronics that have an AC plugs, up to 100W.

No more low-battery blues when you’re on the move. The powerstation pro AC can provide an iPhone with up to five full charges.

With USB-C PD output, the powerstation pro AC can provide up to 60W of fast charging power. Get 50% battery on an iPhone 13 in just 30 minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!