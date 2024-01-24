Android game and app deals: Cake Duel, Cytus II, Mind Games Pro, and more

Wednesday afternoon has arrived and so has your mid-week collection of the best Android game and app deals. Joining our exclusive deals on the new Casely Samsung S24 cases, this offer on the TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch, and Hisense’s 144Hz AirPlay 2 U8 mini-LED Google Smart TVs, you’ll find all of the most notable new Google Play discounts waiting below. Highlights include titles like Cake Duel, Cytus II, Mind Games Pro, Heroes of Flatlandia, freebie icon packs, and more. Hit the jump or a closer look.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Mind Games Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- Cytus II FREE (Reg. $2)
- Hexanet – Neon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Hexaring – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Ruby Square: puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Heroes of Flatlandia $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Cake Duel $1 (Reg. $6)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- Chloe Puzzle Game Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Farm Invasion USA – Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Learn JavaScript – JSDev [PRO] $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Learn Python Programming [PRO] $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- KReader PRO $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Duplicate File Remover Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Flat Squircle – Icon Pack $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Cream IconPack $0.50 (Reg. $1)
More Android app deals still live:
- Hexadark – Hexa Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Rock – Black Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Azulox Icon Pack – Dark mode FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Lime – icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Minesweeper Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Mind Games Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- Golf Peaks $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Motorsport Manager 4 Racing $3 (Reg. $6.50)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- Anodyne $3 (Reg. $5)
- The Sun: Key Of Heaven Shooter $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Antonyms PRO $0.50 (Reg. $2)
Cake Duel features:
Cake Duel is a game of deception. Bluff your way to taking all the cake in this fast-paced card game for 2 players. Fleece your opponents by playing sets of adorable Sheepie troops. Go on the offensive to steal your opponent’s cakes while defending your own. Lie about your cards to get ahead, but don’t get caught!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!