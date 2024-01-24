New Casely Samsung Galaxy S24 cases with wild designs now exclusively 30% off from $24.50

Casely’s new collection of Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra cases are now live. Featuring the brand’s usual penchant for wild designs, crazy patterns, and otherwise TikTok-worthy aesthetics, there are loads of new models now available for Samsung’s latest handsets. While you will find 15% off launch promo codes on the listing pages for all of them, you’ll want to head below for our exclusive code to knock 30% off your purchase instead. Hit the jump for all of the details.

New Casely Samsung Galaxy S24 cases

Aside from what feels like a nearly endless run of different designs and patterns to choose from on the new Casely Samsung Galaxy S24 cases, lets quickly go over to feature set here.

The real selling point of the new Casely collection is clearly the aesthetics, but you will still find what it calls “dual-layer protection,” combining a silicone interior and a hard shell exterior for 360-degree wrap protection. There’s a 2mm lip around the screen and the camera array around back for some light tabletop protection, as well as a design that is wireless charging-friendly.

This Essential Collection features cases that are the perfect middle ground between Classic and Bold. Slim dual-layer protection with a 2mm raised front lip.

Casely also says it has made “huge changes” to make the brand more “environmentally conscious.” It makes use of biodegradable and compostable packaging with all cases made of 50% recycled TPU materials. It also says all of its cases are “printed with dyes thats are non-hazardous, non-toxic, and eco-friendly.”

The brand’s environmental initiative has raise over $100,000 at the time of writing as well:

Your purchase makes a difference. For every case purchased, 5% of net sales are donated to our charity-of-the-month. This month, your purchase supports Bowery Mission. More deals here.

And as promised, we also have a promo code that will knock 30% off all of the new Casely Samsung Galaxy S24 cases. Simply apply code 9TO5MAC30 at checkout to knock your total down 30%. The Casely S24 cases start at $35, but will drop to $24.50 with our exclusive code.

More of the latest from Casely:

