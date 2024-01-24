Bring TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch and its Snapdragon W5+ chip to your wrist for $227

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront now offers its latest TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch for $227.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $350 price tag and marking a new all-time low in the process. Today’s $123 in savings are now only the best discount ever, but also an extra $18 below our previous mention from the holiday shopping season last year – which had been the previous low. We also just recently took a hands-on look at what to expect from the latest from Mobvoi, walking away positively in our review over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

The new TicWatch Pro 5 makes a name for itself not only as one of the latest Wear OS smartwatches to hit the scene, but also with pretty notable battery life of two full days per charge. From there, you’re also looking at a rotating crown added in to flank the 48mm OLED display. Everything runs off of the new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, with all of the expected health monitoring tech making the cut alongside highlights of heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and more.

If your fitness tracking regimen could use a little extra help, Anker’s P2 Apple Health Smart Scales are also on sale this week. These will offer even more info about your fitness journey, making sure that the workouts you’re doing actually target the areas you hope they do. On top of integrating with HealthKit, there’s also support for tons of other platforms for transferring the info over to your preferred ecosystem. Plus, the two models on sale now start from $33.

TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch features:

TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch is the first to feature the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform and the latest version of Wear OS by Google. Deliver faster and smoother performance and connectivity. 2G RAM and 32G ROM Memory. NFC payment supports Google Pay and Google Wallet. TicWatch Pro 5 ingeniously integrates a highly efficient Ultra-low-power display on top of a stunning OLED display, This allows you to access critical information for days without a charge.

