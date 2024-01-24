Hisense’s 144Hz AirPlay 2 U8 mini-LED Google Smart TVs now start from $698, more from $350

Alongside the rest of the big-time smart TV deals we are tracking ahead of the Super Bowl, Amazon has now brought back some notable price drops on the 2023 model Hisense U8 Series mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TVs. Joining the larger sizes down below, you’ll find the 55-inch variant on sale for $697.99 shipped. This one launched at $1,100 last summer and more recently has been sitting in the $800 range. Today’s deal is on par with the Black Friday price and matches the Amazon all-time low. The Hisense displays can deliver some serious bang for your buck compared to the pricey Samsung and LG models, with notable specs and modern amenities around every corner. Head below for more details on the U8 series and deals on the U6 and U7 variants as well.

The U8 series is Hisense’s top of the line 2023 mini-LED display. It features a metal stand alongside the brand’s “bezel-less” design, and built-in Google Assistant voice command support. That’s on top of an up to 144Hz mini-LED panel with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync), Apple AirPlay 2, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs.

As mentioned above, we have now rounded up the best 4K smart TVs on sale ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Pricing starts from $120 shipped across all of the best brands in the space. Just be sure to scope out this deal while you still can on the 98-inch TCL 4K LED Smart Google TV at up to $3,000 off the going rate – it’s one of the most notable price drops we have tracked on an oversized 2023 option yet.

Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

The Award-winning Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED TV just got even better. With Peak Brightness 1500 and more than double the local dimming zones as last year, along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflecton panel technology, the U8 delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos and an upgraded 50w 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system, the U8 creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. In additon, the U8 is compatible with the new Wifi 6E router protocol and includes a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner making the U8 virtually future-proof. With the Google TV OS and Hands-Free Voice Control, searching for and playing all your favorite content is simple and seamless. Just say “Hey Google”. The U8 also got more upgrades for the gaming enthusiast including a 144Hz VRR panel, Dolby Vision Gaming and FreeSync Premium Pro for an enhanced gaming experience. And, be2er also just got bigger with the U8H now available in an 85” screen size.

