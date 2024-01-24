KeySmart mini leather key and fob organizer drops to new $13 Amazon low today (33% off)

KeySmart’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Leather Mini key organizer for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one started life at $30 and now carries a $20 regular price directly from KeySmart and more like $19.50 at Amazon. Today’s deal is 33% off the going rate and matching the Amazon all-time low. While the Flex plastic version is regularly $15 and now on sale for $9.99, this one sports a more high-end full-grain ModLeather treatment with what KeySmart calls reinforced stitching. While it might not be the full-on KeySmart with Apple FindMy built-in, that one costs $45. The mini model delivers a streamlined, minimalist, and arguably more elegant approach to key organization with included spacers for a solid connection even if you only use a few keys – it carries one to five keys alongside a key fob and is compatible with the range of KeySmart accessories (knives, flashlights, mini tools, and more). Head below for more details.

Again, you can opt for the Flex rubber-like model at $10 instead to save a touch more. Or you could consider something like the Nite IZE Dual Chamber clamp that starts at $4 Prime shipped. The brand is a popular one that provides a range of clips, clamps, and other organization gadgets made of stainless steel “to withstand daily wear and tear while staying securely closed.”

If you’re looking for a keyless solution for your front door, be sure to scope out the new Apple HomeKey lock from TP-Link as well as the latest Lockly model with facial recognition. We are also tracking notable deals on the Level Lock+ with Apple Home Keys support alongside the first price drop on Yale’s new Assure Lock 2 Plus. Swing by our smart home hub for more.

KeySmart Mini Leather features:

Easily Carry 5 Keys Plus Car Fob. The free carabiner ring included with the KeySmart Mini Leather allows you to easily attach your car fob and other accessories.

Premium Full-Grain ModLeather. Long-lasting and beautifully designed.

Reinforced Stitching for Increased Durability. The KeySmart Mini Leather is small yet tough.

Quietly Carry Your Keys. Less noise. Less weight.

Add Multi-Tools and More. Compatible with KeySmart attachments such as our flashlight, multi-tool, bottle opener, and more.

Quickly Get the Key You Want, Every Time. Stop searching through a messy ball of keys and quickly grab the one you need.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!