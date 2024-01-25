elago’s liquid silicone iPhone 15 case in multiple colors now starts from under $11 Prime shipped

After debuting its latest iPhone 15 case collection back in September, and subsequently landing in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering some solid deals on its iPhone 15 liquid silicone covers. Now available in various colorways down at $10.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, these regularly $15 covers are now at the lowest prices we can find. While we did see some launch deals in the $13 range, after clipping the on-page coupon on Amazon, you can land these colorful options at some of the lowest prices yet. Minimalist and made of a soft silicone treatment, they feature a microfiber lining, raised edges around the screen and camera array, and are now affordable enough to grab a few different colors to match your outfits. More details can be found in our launch coverage and down below.

For folks who might be using the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or 15 Pro Max, you’ll also find a range of on-page coupons on those elago models as well. Pricing kicks off at even lower prices (around $10.39 Prime shipped), but you won’t find as extensive a list of color options with the on-page coupons for these models. Get a closer look at the entire range of elago iPhone 15 cases right here.

elago Liquid Silicone Case for iPhone 15 features:

elago’s silicone cases have been top sellers on Amazon for the past four years for a reason. Model our design gets a little bit better, giving you more and more each year.

Liquid silicone was used to make this incredible case! The case adds great grip and protection to your phone while adding a splash of color. Don’t sacrifice any aspects of what makes a case great when choosing elago.

Note: Due to the grippiness of the case, lint and other small particles can attach. Simply wipe your case with a wet cloth or paper to clean it up.

Full coverage compatible with your iPhone 15 Pro. The case covers all sides of the phone – including the bottom and buttons. Raised lip helps protect the screen and camera against scratches from direct surface contact. Wireless charging compatible.

