CASETiFY debuts new Jujutsu Kaisen iPhone 15 cases, Prison Realm AirPods Pro case, more

CASETiFY today is launching its latest anime collaboration. It’s a partnership I’ve personally been waiting on for ages, and now the company is finally delivering. Hot off the wrap up of its second season, Jujutsu Kaisen is joining the CASETiFY collection with a whole batch of new iPhone 15 cases, AirPods covers, and themed Apple accessories.

CASETiFY is starting off 2024 by delivering one of its most anticipated collaborations to date. Fans – myself included – have been asking for Jujutsu Kaisen cases since the company first started doing anime tie-ins, and now we finally have a collection of accessories brimming with cursed energy.

The new lineup is applying the same approach that we’ve seen in the past. The case form-factors themselves are the standard releases we’ve seen from CASETiFY – so regardless of how much protection you need, there are covers up to the task. We’ve gone hands on with just about everything the brand makes, and time and time again have loved the quality. There’s optional MagSafe on everything, too.

Now you’ll be able to apply some fun designs inspired by the series, including art of characters like Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Ryomen Sukuna. Of course, favorites like Satoru Gojo and Kento Nanami are also making the cut.

Not to mention, you’ll find tons of accessories, too. CASETiFY may be known for its cases, but the brand is also applying the same Jujutsu Kaisen treatment to a series of other releases, including MagSafe chargers and even water bottles. Everything this time around starts from $42.

I may sound a bit like a broken record when talking about these CASETiFY collaborations, but each time the most interesting release is the AirPods case. I’ve shared this sentiment with the likes of the Evangelion and Chainsaw Man lineups, and now Jujutsu Kaisen is getting the same treatment. This time, it’s all about covering your AirPods Pro with the aesthetics of a special grade cursed object.

I’m still not over the heart break of Gojo being locked in the Prison Realm, but maybe siding with the fake Geto Suguru and want to seal away the world’s strongest sorcerer on your own. In any case, this unique AirPods Pro cover from CASETiFY is as well-themed as they come with a detailed sculpt that really leans into its source material.

It also isn’t just Apple accessories this time. The new CASETiFY Jujutsu Kaisen collection will be carrying over to a series of Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Previous collaborations have been lacking on the Android front. Now for one of its first partnerships of the year, the company is looking to make sure that anyone can rock some cursed energy in their everyday carry.

CASETiFY’s latest collection launches January 31

The new CASETiFY Jujutsu Kaisen collection will be officially hitting store shelves later this month on January 31. Ahead of that, though, you can head over to the official online storefront and put your name on the waitlist in order to score some early access to the lineup.

As usual with these limited-edition collaborations, once the cases sell out, they’re gone. At least for the launch. We did happen to see CASETiFY give Evangelion a second life by bringing its cases over to the new iPhone 15 series smartphones after it originally launched for the iPhone 14. But other than that, anyone looking to score their own special grade cursed object or themed character case should act fast.

If the new Jujutsu Kaisen accessories are anything like the Evangelion or Chainsaw Man lineups from last year, all of the more enticing accessories will sell out pretty much instantly. Otherwise, you can just go check out everything on the landing page on CASETiFY’s official site.

