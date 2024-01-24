Peak Design teams up with Nomad on new 100% recycled nylon canvas iPhone 15 case

Peak Design – a brand focused on content-creators, camera accessories, and its range of smartphone add-on gear – is teaming up with the folks at Nomad to launch its new Rugged iPhone 15 case today. The brand, as far as the smartphone case scene is concerned, is perhaps best known for its fabric-wrapped Everyday case – a model we recently went hands-on with for review. But the new Peak Design x Nomad Rugged Case flips the script to some degree to provide a more robust solution designed in collaboration with the pros over at Nomad – a brand we are also quite fond of. Head below for a closer look at the new Peak Design x Nomad Rugged iPhone 15 Pro case. 

Peak Design x Nomad Rugged iPhone 15 Pro case

Peak Design says the new Nomad collaboration dials the “protection up to 11” with the new polycarbonate case that is “surprisingly light in hand.” It features what the brand calls fortified TPU bumpers surrounding the corners and lenses of your iPhone to “create a beefier alternative to our Everyday Case for those seeking maximum drop and scratch protection.” The case is made of a nylon canvas shell that is weatherproof, 100% recycled, and Bluesign-approved. 

In other words, it forgoes the traditional fabric wrapping found Peak’s Everyday case lineup for something with a far more protective frame that has been designed alongside the expert case designers and fellow Climate Neutral supporters at Nomad. 

It, however, does support MagSafe chargers – “it even works with Apple MagSafe chargers and accessories, however compatibility with all 3rd party chargers is not guaranteed” – and features Peak Design’s SlimLink connection system. For those unfamiliar, that metal-framed square seen on the back of the case delivers an even more secure connection to the wide range of accessories Peak Design offers, from bike mounts to tripods and even the particularly robust and well-made car mount we reviewed previously. 

Scope out a quick rundown of the feature set on the Peak Design x Nomad Rugged iPhone 15 Pro case below:

  • Rugged polycarbonate case that is light in hand and features fortified TPU bumpers around the corners and lenses of your phone.
  • Features Peak’s SlimLink™ mounting technology that is compatible with all of Peak’s mobile mounts, charges and accessories.
  • Works with Apple MagSafe chargers.
  • Nylon canvas fabric shell is weatherproof, 100% recycled, and Bluesign-approved
  • 2 mounting points for Peak Design Anchors let you tether/carry your phone with any Peak Design strap.

The Peak Design x Nomad Rugged iPhone 15 case is available for the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models (as well as the pro-grade 14 series devices) in black at $64.95 shipped

To learn more about Peak Design’s Everyday fabric cases, hit up our hands-on review right here

