elago’s liquid silicone cases wrap your iPhone 15 in 20 different colors from under $13 [Deal]

The elago silicone iPhone 15 cases are here. The new iPhone 15 cases are coming in fast now from all of the major players and one of those brands is elago. We have come to love its smooth liquid silicone treaments over the years, as well as the particularly low price tags they come along with, and the new elago iPhone 15 case collection has arrived for all of the new models. Clear, premium silicone in 20 different colors, MagSafe models, and much more are now at the ready from our friends at elago and you’ll find each of the new iPhone 15 case models detailed down below starting from under $13.

New elago silicone iPhone 15 cases

The new elago iPhone 15 cases are now live on the official site at 10% off using code IPHONE15 at checkout. While its gear tends to sell for lower on the official Amazon storefront, it has not yet appeared there as of yet, and it’s hard to say whether or not we will see the same 10% discount on Amazon for the launch period here.

Hybrid Clear Case $13

By using two materials to create this case, the elago Hybrid case mixes polycarbonate and TPU in a perfect blend that offers incredible everyday protection from drops, dirt, dust, and oil. Camera guard provides an extra layer of protection for your incredible cameras.

Great protection compatible with iPhone 15. The case covers the phone – including the bottom and buttons; but does not cover the screen. Raised lip helps protect the screen and camera against scratches from direct surface contact.

Premium Silicone Case [20 Colors] $15

elago’s silicone cases have been top sellers on Amazon for the past four years for a reason. Model our design gets a little bit better, giving you more and more each year.

Liquid silicone was used to make this incredible case! The case adds great grip and protection to your phone while adding a splash of color. Don’t sacrifice any aspects of what makes a case great when choosing elago.

Note: Due to the grippiness of the case, lint and other small particles can attach. Simply wipe your case with a wet cloth or paper to clean it up.

Full coverage compatible with your iPhone 15 Plus. The case covers all sides of the phone – including the bottom and buttons. Raised lip helps protect the screen and camera against scratches from direct surface contact. Wireless charging compatible.

MagSafe Silicone Case $21

Liquid silicone was used to make this incredible case. The case adds great adds great grip and protection to your phone while adding a splash of color. Don’t sacrifice any aspects of what makes a case great when choosing elago.

The perfect magnetic case for your phone compatible with MagSafe. Strong magnets were designed into the inner part of the case to ensure your phone latches on to the charger and prevents falling.

Note: Due to the grippiness of the case, lint and other small particles can attach. Simply wipe your case with a wet cloth or paper to clean it up.

Full coverage compatible with your iPhone 15 Pro. The case covers all sides of the phone – including the bottom and buttons. Raised lip helps protect the screen and camera against scratches from direct surface contact.

MagSafe Glide Case $24

elago is bringing back a classic design from the series 5 model! The Glide Case was first introduced by elago in 2013 and took over the case market.

By introducing the first Glide Case, elago brought color into the case world and made it possible to coordinate your phone case colors with your personality, fashion, or favorite team colors.

We improved the design by adding tpu with polycarbonate, giving the case much more drop protection. Camera guard provides durability to your camera. Have full access to all functions of the phone without any interference.

Strong magnets inside the case make it compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging.

MagSafe Armor Case $19

The armor case is returning with an upgrade for your Every Day Carry lifestyle. We created a case that was slim, but did not sacrifice any protection.

Add this sleek new case to your EDC! Strong magnets inside the case make it compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging.

Durable case is made from tpu to ensure survivability and protection. Have full access to all functions of the phone without any interference.

The case covers the phone – including the bottom and buttons; but does not cover the screen. Raised lip helps protect the screen and camera against scratches from direct surface contact.

MagSafe Hybrid Clear Case $19

By using two materials to create this case, the elago Hybrid case mixes polycarbonate and tpu in a perfect blend that offers incredible everyday protection from drops, dirt, dust, and oil. Camera guard provides an extra layer of protection for your incredible cameras.

The perfect magnetic case for your phone compatible with MagSafe. Strong magnets were designed into the case to ensure your phone latches on to the charger and prevents falling.

Great protection compatible with iPhone 15 Pro Max. The case covers the phone – including the bottom and buttons; but does not cover the screen. Raised lip helps protect the screen and camera against scratches from direct surface contact

And you’ll find even more iPhone 15 case deals right here alongside all of the latest releases hitting after today’s Apple event.

