Save $150 on the Bose QuietComfort II Noise Cancelling Earbuds at $129 (Cert. Refurb)

The official Bose eBay store is now offering its QuietComfort II Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $129 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Regularly $279 brand new on Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal delivers up to $150 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Over on the official Bose site, you’ll find this same pair of refurbished QC II buds on sale at $149, for comparison’s sake. They might not be the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, but those sell for $299 and you’re still looking at some of the best wireless earbuds in the business. A product of the world-class Bose refurbishment program, they have been “fully tested, inspected, and remanufactured” by Bose and include the same warranty as a new set. Head below for more details.

The QuietComfort II Earbuds “intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance to uninterrupted, immersive listening wherever you are.” They ship with the Bose Fit Kit to ensure a snug and comfortable listening experience alongside 6 hours of battery life before you even factor in the included charging case. The companion app guides you through the setup process here, “including noise cancellation levels, Bluetooth connections, shortcuts and more.”

Be sure to scope out our latest 2023 roundup of our favorite wireless earbuds out there. And then check out some of the latest releases we featured from the show floor in Vegas at this year’s CES, including the new Elite 10 and 8 Active updates from Jabra, the latest models from JBL, the new Sennheiser Momentum 4 earbuds, and the latest Urbanista solar charging headphones and earbuds.

Bose QuietComfort II Noise Cancelling Earbuds feature:

These wireless, bluetooth, noise cancelling earbuds from Bose weren’t designed with a one-size-fits-all approach. These next-generation wireless earbuds are engineered to fit you. They intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance to uninterrupted, immersive listening wherever you are. To ensure all-day comfort and a secure fit, they come with three pairs of ear tips and three pairs of custom stability bands, so you can find the best fit for your ears. Own your uniqueness with sound and fit shaped to you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!