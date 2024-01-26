Govee’s waterproof Permanent Outdoor Smart Lights drop from $200 down to $138 today

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 50-foot run of Permanent Outdoor Smart Lights for $137.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $200, this is $62 off and the lowest price we can find. Coming in at $12 under the previous deal price and a couple bucks under the Black Friday list, this is one of the lowest totals we have tracked since release. While they might not be the new Matter-equipped set, those start at $400 right now. The lights on sale here today still deliver smartphone and voice-control over a permanent set of IP67 waterproof lights you can take control of from anywhere. Head below for more.

While they make for festive illumination options, whether it be for Christmas, Halloween, or otherwise, there are 16 million colors to choose from that can deliver some ambiance to your outdoor space year round. You’re looking at a total of 50-feet split between nine segments with an included extension cable and an outdoor control box for a complete setup right out of the box.

More of this week’s best Govee deals:

Govee Permanent Outdoor Smart Lights feature:

Festive RGBIC Lighting: Choose from 75 scene modes and 16 million colors to light up house with the govee outdoor lights. Light up your garden and yard for Valentines Day parties. It can only connect up to 9 light segments and 1 extension cables.

Eye-Catching Lighting Effects: The lens design reveals a unique triangular lighting effect. The wall washing depth is greater than 16 inches, while the brightness of each light is 26 lumens. Install the lights 2-4 inches away from the wall surface.

Outdoor Durability: Added anti-UV material, the outdoor lights are IP67 waterproof with IP65 Rated Control Box and Adapter. Year-round Valentines Day decorations can use for up to 50,000 hours and work in bad weather from -4°F to 140°F (-20°C-60°C).

Simple Installation: Must use provided VHB glue and clips to install each party light in 8 seconds. Splice through waterproof joints every 16.4ft and install them on eaves. Please note that the govee permanent outdoor lights cannot be cut.

