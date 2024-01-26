Upgrade your smart plugs with these meross mini Matter models: one for $12 or two for $21

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering some notable deals on its latest Matter Smart Plug Mini. You can land the 2-pack down at $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $14 on-page coupon. This set debuted back in September at $35 and is seeing a 40% price drop. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and undercutting the Black Friday price by $5. While not as good a per plug value, you’ll also find the single meross Matter Smart Plug Mini on sale for $11.99 Prime shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly $18, this is also matching our previous mention. Get a closer look in our hands-on review or head below for a rundown of what to expect.

The latest meross Matter Smart Plug Mini delivers on just about everything you would expect from an intelligent outlet – smartphone- and voice-control for whatever is plugged into it, scheduling, timers, and more – alongside Matter support. That means it can sit alongside other Matter-supported gear, including HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings devices, for a unified control experience.

Enjoy ultimate privacy with Meross Matter smart plug. No cloud, no registration, and no data tracking. Experience direct access without relying on cloud. With Matter-certified devices on your local area network (LAN), enjoy continuous access even if your home internet goes offline. Makes controlling appliances a breeze! Manage your smart plug seamlessly through the Meross app or simply use your voice with HomeKit, Google Assistant, or Alexa. Easily turn on and off your appliances and more with just a simple voice command.

