Nanoleaf’s new Matter Smart String Lights see 50% off clearance discount down to $60

Christmas may have come and gone, but now that means you can score the new Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Smart String Lights for a new all-time low. Now half off, you can drop the usual $120 price tag down to $59.99 shipped at Best Buy. This offer is live through the end of the day and marks the best discount ever as one of the first chances to save. We last saw the lights on sale for $90 back before the holidays, and now you can beat that by an extra $30 to save you 50% on the new debut. We break down how these are good for more than just lighting up the tree or decking the halls in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Nanoleaf’s new string lights are meant for more than just being put around the Christmas tree. This package includes a 65.6-foot strand of the multicolor lights, which ties into your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup via Matter. There’s both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on board, too, with all three connection standards allowing you to control the lights, set automations, and turn on different animated effects for taking the festivities up a notch. They’re rated for both indoor and outdoor usage, too, and come in two different stands that connect to the main power supply.

If smart Christmas lights feel a bit too untimely, we’re also tracking an up to 33% off Philips Hue sale at Amazon that’s still live from last week. This promotion includes tons of different form-factors, from standalone lamps to the company’s signature LED bulbs, and are at some of the best prices yet thanks to this sale.

Watch multiple colors appear across your string lights all at once for a stunning effect fit for the holiday season, or to brighten your everyday. Immerse yourself in a world of colors, or enjoy the ambient glow of a white Christmas at home. Create your own custom color gradients, Scenes, and lighting animations through the Nanoleaf App. Set colors to flow and transition gradually, or pop up energetically to enhance the holiday cheer!

