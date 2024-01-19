Onvis HomeKit smart plugs with Matter and Thread start from $12 each (15% off)

Update: Amazon has dropped the price to $14.44 shipped, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon.

Amazon is offering the Onvis Smart Plug with Matter for $16.99 $14.44 shipped, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from a $20 price tag, we’ve seen few discounts for this smart home upgrade since its release only a few months ago and now its kicking off the new year at the second-lowest price the all-time lowest price we have tracked, just $3 above the all-time low . This is one of the more affordable smart plug devices with Thread and Matter support currently on the market, giving you an ideal opportunity to upgrade your home further into the twenty-first century. Its compact design ensures that only one standard AC plug on your outlets is used, and it even offers hands-free voice control when integrated with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant.

You’ll also find multi-pack options for the above plugs if one is not enough, with a 2-pack currently going for $30.59 $27.19 shipped, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon. This drops costs down to $15 $14 per plug, while a 4-pack is going for $50.99 $47.59 shipped, after clipping the same on-page 15% off coupon, that drops it even further to $13 $12 per plug. If you’re not concerned with Matter supported devices, but still want to upgrade your home to smarter capabilities, Amazon is also offering the meross HomeKit Smart Plug Mini 4-pack for $32, after clipping the on-page coupon. By using this device as a HomeKit bridge, you’ll receive the same smart controls over whatever is plugged into them, and it even comes with a bundle opportunity to save an extra 5% off when you purchase two or more.

And for more ideas to improve your home’s smart functionality, check out our recent coverage of the meross 3-Way Smart Dimmer Switch Kit, an ideal option if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your single-pole light switch into a 3-way one, letting you control it from multiple doorways at once. Within the post, you’ll also find other handy devices for home improvement, or you can head to our smart home hub to keep up-to-date on the best smart device deals as they roll in.

Onvis Smart Plug with Matter features:

Super Easy Setup: Onvis smart plug is Matter-certified , skip downloading different manufacture’s app, works with all certified smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. Even when your home internet goes offline, all Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly.

More Responsive with Thread: This smart plug is enabled with Thread technology, which makes it more responsive and efficient. You can control it remotely when you’re away from home, as long as you have a HomePod mini or Apple TV.

App and Voice Control: Control your smart plug from anywhere, anytime via the app, or use simple voice commands with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.

Schedule and Timer: Customize your devices to turn on/off at specific times with the timer function. Allows you to set schedules for your smart devices.

Compact &Practical Design: Our smart plug avoid blocking additional outlets , the device allows you to stack two mini smart plugs in the same outlet, which is convenient and practical.

100% Privacy: No cloud, no registration, no data tracking. Local intelligence and direct communication without bridge or cloud dependency

Grouping and Sharing: Create a group in your APP, connect multiple plugs to your home so you can turn on / off the connected devices at once. Share your plugs to family members, the whole family can enjoy a connected home all together.

