Today’s best iOS app deals: Residual, Loco Looper, Stardash, and more

Monday morning has rolled back around again, and we have a fresh batch of discounted iOS game and app deals. As for today’s hardware offers, we are now tracking deals on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro alongside discounts on Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio and even more right here. Moving over to the apps, highlights include Residual, Loco Looper, Stardash, Argo’s Choice, Underworld Office, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: KITT – Systems Activated: FREE (Reg. $4+)

iOS Universal: Standby Photo Widget – simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MiniGames – Watch Games Arcade: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Stardash: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Residual: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Argo’s Choice: Crime Adventure: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Invading Horde – TD: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Choice of Life Middle Ages: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Streakly: Habit Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My City : Wildlife Camping: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Worlds: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FL Studio Mobile: $13 (Reg. $15)

Residual features:

In a forgotten galaxy full of strange planets, a lone explorer crash-lands on one with an ancient alien secret. Venture forth from the shipwreck across a harsh, unpredictable, procedurally generated world. Harvest food and make campfires to stay alive. Craft science-fiction survival tools like teleporters and mining devices. Unearth alien technology capable of repairing the ship. Hunger, cosmic storms, hostile plant life and the mysterious ooze are among the many obstacles you’ll face.

