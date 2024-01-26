Save $700 on Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio when you score an open-box model for $1,299

Don’t mind going with an open-box model for your next macOS upgrade? Because there’s no reason not to consider it with this massive discount on Apple’s previous-generation M1 Max Mac Studio. It lets you score the original high-end Mac desktop for the all-time low thanks to one of eBay’s official partners offering the 512GB/32GB desktop for $1,299 shipped. That’s down from its original $1,999 price tag and delivers $700 in savings. It’s well below our previous mention, which had a new condition model at $1,699. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, and then head below as we take a closer look at how it stacks up and also compares to the new M2 Max edition.

Apple’s original Mac Studio still arrives as the most powerful M1 machine available thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance.

Last summer, Apple did reveal the new M2 Max version of Mac Studio. This model joins the lineup to replace the M1 Max edition above, delivering an identical overall design with some performance bumps. As for how those two compare, you’re mainly looking at an improved 12-core CPU on the newer version to juxtapose the 10-core chip on the original.

Wi-Fi 6E is another new addition for Apple’s latest, replacing the standard Wi-Fi 6 found on last year’s model. We just put together a guide over at 9to5Mac that takes a deeper dive at all of the similarities and differences, but the main takeaway is that the $700 in savings above may very well be worth not bringing home Apple’s latest desktop Mac.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M1 Max or all-new M1 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

