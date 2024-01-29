Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM hits $1,599 (New low, Reg. $2,199)

Trusted authorized Apple retailer Expercom is now offering Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,599 shipped. If you’re not sold on the newer M3 series, today’s price cut on the 16GB/1TB model offers a higher-end configuration for far less than its usual $2,199 price tag. This is $600 off and marking a new all-time low, beating our previous Black Friday mention by an extra $200 in the process. Apple’s now previous-generation MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as the newer models, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 Pro processor, and everything else we cover below.

There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support to go alongside a newer 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip. Earlier this year, I just personally upgraded to the M2 Pro MacBook Pro from an M1 Pro model, and have been surprised by how snappy the macOS experience is even compared to the previous-generation model.

As far as the latest machines from Apple go, we’re also tracking some deals on the newer M3 MacBook Pros. The savings aren’t anywhere near as good as on the lead deal, but you can still take $200 off the 16-inch M3 Pro at $2,299, while the smaller version with a 14-inch Liquid Retina display lands as low as $1,399.

All of this week’s other best deals are then up for grabs in our Apple guide.

14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Take on demanding projects with the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU cores, up to 19 GPU cores, and up to 32GB unified memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU cores, up to 38 GPU cores, and up to 96GB unified memory. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. And the MacBook Pro laptop delivers exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!