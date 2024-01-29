Save $50 on SteelSeries’ Apex Pro TKL Wireless Keyboard with per-key actuation at $200

Just after the debut of its limited edition Apex Pro Mini White x Gold gaming keyboard, Amazon is now offering the 2023 model SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a couple short-lived price drops at $175 and $190 for Black Friday last year, today’s deal is otherwise matching the lowest price we have tracked in several months. You’re looking at the wireless 2023 update edition SteelSeries calls the “the world’s fastest keyboard” – “20x faster actuation [and] 11x faster response than traditional mechanical keyboards.” Centered around OmniPoint 2.0 Adjustable HyperMagnetic switches with an aluminum top plate and RGB lighting throughout, this model features 40 levels of per-key actuation (0.1 – 4.0mm) alongside 2-in-1 action – you can “program two different actions to the same key, such as walking with a light touch or sprinting with a deep press.” It also has an onboard OLED smart display to showcase GPU stats and other system notifications. Head below for more details.

If you’re looking to bring spending down even more, or would just prefer a more compact solution, the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard is selling for $140 shipped on Amazon. The regularly $180 deck features similar RGB action, the OmniPoint 2.0 Adjustable HyperMagnetic switches, and 2-in-1 action keys.

Then go swing by our PC gaming hub for additional deals on battlestation gear. Here’s all of the details on Horizon Forbidden West Complete coming to PC in March and be sure to scope out the ongoing deals we are tracking on the Lenovo Windows 11 Legion Go handheld gaming systems. There’s $50 in savings at the ready on both the 500GB and 1TB configurations with all of the details you need waiting for you right here.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gaming Keyboard features:

World’s Fastest Keyboard – Overtake standard mechanical keyboards as OmniPoint 2.0 delivers 11x faster response and 10x swifter actuation.

Customize Every Keystroke – Precisely adjust the registration depth of every key to the nearest 0.1mm, going from speedy 0.2mm touches to deliberate 3.8mm presses.

2-in-1 Action Keys – Program two different actions for the same key, such as walking with a light touch and sprinting with a deeper press.

Esports-Ready TKL Form Factor — Play like the pros with a compact, ergonomic tenkeyless keyboard that leaves more space for broad mouse swipes.

OLED Smart Display – Find vital information at a glance such as GPU stats, notifications, and switch between profiles and settings

