Sony set to bring Horizon Forbidden West Complete to PC in March with triple-monitor support, more

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PC copy

The Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is coming to PC very soon. In PlayStation’s continued effort to bring some of its big-time and once exclusive titles to PC, Sony has now announced that Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will land on battlestations everywhere come March. PlayStation has been spreading the love with PC gamers for a little while now, and next up will be the latest entry in Aloy’s future-past adventure alongside a host of extra goodies. All of the details are down below. 

Horizon Forbidden West Complete for PC

As mentioned above, the version of Horizon Forbidden West coming to PC is the complete one. That means it will also include the Burning Shores expansion, which “continues Aloy’s journey and takes players to a treacherous volcanic archipelago after completing the main quest.”

Sony is packaging the PC version of the game with a host of extra goodies for folks who pre-order:

  • Blacktide Outfit and Blacktide Bow* (available only with pre-purchase)
  • Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear* (available only when linking your Steam account to PlayStation 
  • Network)
  • 2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)
  • 2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)
  • In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs
  • In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece
  • Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Check out the new features trailer below:

On the tech side of things, Sony took to its official PlayStation Blog to detail what PC gamers can expect, like “unlocked frame rates, customizable graphics settings, and a broad range of performance-enhancing technologies.” This includes everything from NVIDIA DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation to AMD FSR and Intel XeSS support as well as image-enhancing NVIDIA DLAA for folks with higher-end systems and “DirectStorage for quick loading times on PC.”

Sony says gameplay is supported in 21:9 ultra-wide, 32:9 super ultra-wide, and even 48:9 resolutions alongside compatibility for triple-monitor setups. As far as controller support goes, you can expect Steam Input for remapping and customization, but Sony does suggest using a PlayStation DualSense controller “for the most immersive experience, with adaptive triggers that let you feel the tension in the string of your bow and haptic feedback that makes you feel the impact when you’re engaging in melee combat.”

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition lands on PC come March 21, 2024. 

