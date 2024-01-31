SteelSeries’ regularly $250 Arctis Nova Pro Gaming Headset with DAC now down at $189

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Multi-System Gaming Headset for $188.73 shipped. Regularly $250 and currently on sale for $220 directly from SteelSeries, this is over $61 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer also comes in at within about $4 of the Amazon all-time low. This set delivers a pro-grade audio rig to your battlestation with hi-fi drivers supported by the included GameDAC Gen 2, “elevating the resolution to 96kHz/24-bit for a much more detailed, richer soundscape.” Compatible with PC, PlayStation 4/5, and Nintendo Switch, the GameDAC Gen 2 allows you to quickly switch between two systems at a time alongside support for 360-degree spatial audio (Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 and Microsoft Spatial Sound), the ClearCast Gen 2 mic that “silences background noise,” and customizable EQ settings. Head below for more details.

If a more casual setup is all you’ll need, then something like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset will save you some cash. This one also supports 360-degree spatial audio and multi-system compatibility on all major consoles and PC at $59 shipped on Amazon.

Samsung’s 7,450MB/s 4TB 990 PRO heatsink SSD is still on sale if you’re looking for an internal battlestation upgrade, much like its brand new PCIe 5.0 990 EVO SSDs.

Then swing by our PC gaming deals hub for additional offers on storage, mice, headsets, keyboards, and microphone upgrades.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Gaming Headset features:

Almighty Audio – Experience ultimate clarity and sound quality with Premium High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize the sound experience with the Sonar Software by using a first-in-gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ.

360° Spatial Audio – Immersive surround sound transports you to the gaming world, letting you hear every critical step, reload, or vocal cue to give you an advantage. *Fully compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 / Microsoft Spatial Sound

Hi-Res Audio Certified – The GameDAC Gen 2 supercharges your game audio with 78% purer signal (in comparison to GameDAC Gen 1), elevating the resolution to 96KHz/24-Bit for a much more detailed, richer soundscape

Multi-System Connect – Plug in two systems at once and switch between them with a press of a button. The GameDAC Gen 2 streamlines your experience to create the ultimate multimedia base.

