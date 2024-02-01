A $70 discount makes Sony’s XM4 ANC headphones a better budget pick at $278

Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $278 shipped in all three colors. Today’s discount lands from the usual $348 price tag as the first chance to save since the holiday shopping season last year. It’s the third-best discount we’ve seen at $70 off, as well. While not the new XM5 model that just hit the scene, Sony’s previous-generation headphones arrive with plenty of flagship features and an even more affordable price point. Everything comes centered around improved active noise cancellation and then backed by a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. Not to mention up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C port for when it comes time to refuel, as well. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

On the more affordable end of Sony’s lineup, the WH-CH720N headphones are still a very compelling alternative. These more affordable ANC headphones arrive without the same XM series build, but arrive as more recent additions to the lineup that block out sound while coming backed by the same Integrated Processor V1 as found above. There’s 35-hour battery life to boot, which also makes the $130 sale price even more enticing to save some extra cash from the XM4.

Or you could just take the opposite approach and step up to the latest and greatest that Sony has to offer these days. There’s a reason that the XM5 ANC Headphones are so popular, and now you can lock-in the second-best price to date on all of that audio prowess. A $70 discount just like on the XM4s is making these newer over-ear cans notably more affordable at $328.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

