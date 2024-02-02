Oakywood 15% sitewide sale $25: Solid wood/metal desk gear, MagSafe stands, more

Oakywood has now launched its sitewide Valentine’s Day sale. That means you can score 15% off everything the brand offers on its official site using code OAKYLOVE at checkout. While we did see the brand offer 20% off during the Prime Day festivities last year, the selection was particularly limited and especially so by comparison to the February sitewide event – the 15% we have now for Valentine’s Day is on par with last year’s Black Friday sale. For those unfamiliar, Oakywood makes a slew of wood, metal, and natural felt goods, ranging from the desk shelf we reviewed previously to magnetic desktop trays, its gorgeous headphone charging stand, and the meticulously crafted and notably robust MagSafe stand lineup – and all of it is now on sale with the code above starting from $25. Head below for more details and some top picks from the sale.

Oakywood Valentine’s Day sale:

If genuine leather is more your thing when it comes to desk accessories and Apple gear add-ons, you’ll want to scope out the now live Harber London Valentine’s Day event. It has now launched a buy 2 get 20% off your order sale, offering rare deals on its wonderful leather gear. All of the details you need on this sale are waiting right here.

And then swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more chargers, cases, cables, and power banks that are on sale as we close out the work week.

Oakywood Magnetic Charging Apple Watch Stand features:

The Magnetic Charging Apple Watch Stand is a multifunctional accessory to make storing and charging your Apple Watch easier than ever. Place the watch on a sturdy base and rest assured it stays securely fixed to your table or desk. Thanks to the cohesive design, you can assemble a matching set with any MagSafe iPhone mount.

