Today’s best iOS app deals: Moncage, Pascal’s Wager, Juicy Realm, and more

Monday morning is here and so is a new batch of discounted iOS game and app deals. Joining today’s App Store offers, we also have notable deals on Apple Pencil with USB-C as well as Apple’s 10th Generation iPad and this discount on AirPods 3 marking a return to the Amazon all-time low. As for the apps, highlights include Moncage, Pascal’s Wager, Juicy Realm, Rotaeno, ELOH, Finding Paradise, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Shiny Ski Resort: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Heck Deck: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Bury me, my Love: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Finding Paradise: $4 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $52.50, Amazon buy 2 save 50% sale, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Recipes – Kids & Toddlers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Time Tracker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Exploding Kittens: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $5 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hundred Days: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 1: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Immortal Mayor: $3 (Reg. $4)

Moncage features:

The game takes place inside a mysterious cube, with each side of the cube housing a unique world: be it an old factory, a light tower, an amusement park, or a church, etc. At first sight, they may seem random and unrelated, but upon closer look, you will become mesmerized by the subtle and intricate ways of how these worlds connect…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!