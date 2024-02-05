Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $52.50, Amazon buy 2 save 50% sale, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesInsomniac Games
Reg. $70 $52.50
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date

Amazon has now launched a new buy two save 50% on one game sale, loaded with both new and older releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch. One standout here is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and there are a couple options. This game is part of the sale, so you can leverage the buy two save 50% when purchasing it alongside another title on this page. But you can also score the standard edition on PS5 for $52.49 shipped on its own after clipping the on-page coupon via Amazon. Regularly $70, this is among only a few light price drops we have seen previously on this title, and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since release. Another brilliant entry in the Insomniac webslinger series, this one allows players to flip back and forth between Peter Parker and Miles Morales “to experience different stories and epic new powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city, and the ones they love.” And if you don’t have a copy yet, today’s offers are a great chance to do so with a discount. The buy two save 50% on one sale is loaded with other notable titles too, including the new Prince of Persia game, Resident Evil titles, the Metal Gear Solid collection, the latest Final Fantasy, and much more. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals. 

