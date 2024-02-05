Apple’s 10th Generation iPad packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display at $349 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on Apple’s latest 10th Generation iPad at $349 shipped. Today’s discount lands on the Wi-Fi 64GB configuration, dropping it from $449 down to today’s sale price. It’s $100 off and matching the all-time low first set over Thanksgiving Week, while also marking one of the first times we have seen it drop this low. You can also save on the 256GB model at $499, down from its $599 going rate at $100 off. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity.

Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad isn’t expected to be updated until later this year come the fall. Today’s discount offers quite a compelling price in the meantime for anyone who doesn’t want to wait, and it is only made better with another companion price cut today.

Now for all of the signature accessories that turn one of the best tablets on the market into one of the best portable productivity machines. Sure, this may be one of the more entry-level experiences in the iPadOS lineup, but there are plenty of more pro-leaning accessories that help you make the most of your machine. A great place to start is the signature Magic Keyboard Folio, which is now also getting in on the savings at $220 from its usual $249 going rate.

10.9-inch iPad features:

Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU

12MP Wide back camera

Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (sub-6 GHz) cellular

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!