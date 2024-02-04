Apple’s AirPods 3 return to the Amazon all-time low of $140 with first discount in months

Apple’s latest AirPods 3 are now getting in on the savings for the first time in nearly 2 months. Courtesy of Amazon, the retailer is offering the earbuds for $139.99 shipped. This is the model with the Lightning-enabled charging case, which drops down from its usual $169 price tag. This is $29 off and matching the all-time low last tracked back in the beginning of December. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac and head below for a full breakdown of what to expect.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time.

But if you picked yourself up an Apple Vision Pro or just want a higher-end personal listening experience, we’re also tracking a discount on the newer USB-C AirPods Pro 2. They feature tons of upgraded tech like improved ANC and transparency modes, as well as a 5Ghz audio receiver for natively working with the new Spatial Computer from Apple. Best of all? They’re down to $189 from the usual $249 price tag.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!