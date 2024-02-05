Keep the kids reading in 2024 the fun way: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite now $130 (Reg. $170)

Joining this month’s price drops on the All-new Fire HD 10 as well as Amazon’s All-new sweat-resistant Echo Buds and the 4K Max streaming stick, Amazon is also offering its Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $170, this is nearly 25% off or $40 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is the best we have tracked on this model since the October sale last year and the third-lowest all-time. Delivering Amazon’s 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display, up to 10 weeks of battery life, adjustable warm lighting for indoor and outdoor reading, and 16GB of storage, you’re looking at a capable purpose-built for reading tablet for the kids. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee and a year of Amazon Kids+ content – “thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like National Geographic, Marvel and LEGO.” More details below. 

You could drop down the base model with a less premium display at $120 shipped. But if one of the standard-issue models (as opposed to the kids’ edition with the bonus content and warranty) will do the trick, the current-generation base Amazon Kindle sells for $100 shipped to save even more. 

Kindle Paperwhite Kids features:

  • Great value – Includes a Kindle Paperwhite (11th generation) 16 GB, 1 year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee—up to a $263 value
  • Reading done right – Kindle Paperwhite Kids is purpose-built for reading (not a toy), with a black & white 6.8” 300 ppi glare-free display, and up to 10 weeks of battery life.
  • Includes a 1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+: the only service with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like National Geographic, Marvel and LEGO. On Kindle, kids can explore thousands of kid-friendly books. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $4.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.
  • No distractions – Kindle Paperwhite Kids is designed for reading—no apps, videos, or games. It also offers OpenDyslexic, a font preferred by some readers with dyslexia.

