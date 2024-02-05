mophie’s latest 3-in-1 fold-up MagSafe travel charger sees rare price drop down to $127.50

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe for $127.49 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. mophie updated its travel charger with this model last November just before we had a chance to go hands-on with it. It carries a regular price tag of $150 from Amazon, the official ZAGG site, and at Apple, with today’s deal landing as one of the first chances to save. We were big fans of the its previous-generation model and found the latest iteration to improve the experience all around. Head below for more details.

Ready for MagSafe compatible devices and other magnetic Qi-enabled gear, this is mophie’s portable, travel-ready charging solution that folds right up into a tight package when not in use. Once unfurled, it delivers a 3-in-1 setup to power your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with Apple Watch fast charging and up to 15W output. It ships with a magnetic Apple Watch charger, a USB-C cable, and a 30W USB-C PD wall adapter.

While not quite as high-end overall, you’ll also want to scope out the deal we spotted on ESR’s 3-in-1 MagSafe travel station with a removable Apple Watch charger this morning – it is currently selling for $63 shipped. And for another option more akin to the mophie model above, we are still tracking a notable 20% price drop Journey’s latest Apple-certified 3-in-1 foldable charger at $96 shipped.

Our recent roundup of all the new Qi2 charging gear from Anker, Belkin, Satechi, Hyper, and more is also worth a look.

mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe features:

MagSafe Compatibility: MFi Certified with a magnetic array for a secure, efficient charging experience with MagSafe-enabled iPhones and other Apple devices

Rapid Wireless Charging: Experience up to 15W of fast charging, ensuring your device is powered up quickly and reliably

Travel-Friendly Design: Compact and foldable, this charger fits into a sleek travel case, transforming any space into a convenient charging station

Multi-Device Charging: Simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with designated, optimized charging spots for each device

Complete Charging Solution: Includes a magnetic Apple Watch charger, a specific spot for AirPods, a USB-C cable, and a 30W USB-C PD wall adapter

