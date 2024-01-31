Journey’s latest Apple-certified 3-in-1 foldable charger powers your whole kit at $96 (20% off)

Journey is now offering its SWIV 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charging Station for $95.99 shipped after using code SAVE20 at checkout. Regularly $120, this is a solid 20% of the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in as the lowest price we have tracked since the launch deal that hit when it first debuted back in November. You’re looking at a 3-in-1 charger that works nicely at home and on the road with a foldable design – it reduces to “40%” the size when it’s all packed up. This model delivers charging pads for AirPods and iPhone as well as a built-in, flip-up Apple-certified Apple Watch charger (night stand mode-ready) in a compact unit (15W/10W/7.5W Max). Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and head below for more.

If the all-in-one, travel-ready approach above is a bit much for your needs, the latest Amazon Baseus sale is loaded with affordable charging solutions. Ranging from braided USB-C cables to wall chargers and power banks, the deals now start from just $9.50 with free Prime shipping and you can get all of the details right here.

You’ll also want to check out more of the latest releases from Journey including its Apple Find My LOC8 passport holder as well as the SLIM MagSafe reversible charging desk mat, and its new 140W Blitz desktop charging station with metal stand, all there of which are also 20% off right now with the code listed up top on this post.

Then dive into our favorite new Qi2 chargers from CES 2024 as well as our hands-on review of the new Anker 3-in-1 Qi2 charger with 15W MagSafe.

Journey SWIV 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charging Station features:

Three wireless charging pads for phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods devices – as part of the all-in-one charging station.

Premium vegan leather material and a gentle form.

Compatible with all wireless charging iPhones.

Soft LED indicator light that turns off automatically.

Folds up to be 40% smaller.

Use your Apple Watch in Night stand mode.

Certified by Apple.

