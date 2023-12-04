Review: mophie makes its MagSafe travel charger even better with Apple Watch fast charging

Last month, mophie refreshed one of its most popular chargers with support for some new specs. While not all too much has changed, I’ve been using the new mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe travel charger for the past few weeks and have been in love with its newfound Apple Watch fast charging and 15W tech. And with the busiest travel season of the year around the corner, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Portable MagSafe chargers still aren’t as prevalent as they should be. There’s tons of different models meant for use exclusively at home – you’ll find all of our favorites right here – but there are hardly any meant to travel with you when away from the desk or nightstand. Let alone ones that you’d want to actually have live in your everyday carry.

But there is one shining example of how you make a portable MagSafe companion, and that’s the mophie 3-in-1 travel charger. It first launched back in 2021 and has been a favorite around 9to5 for the past few years. There really was just one problem with its near-perfect design, and that was the lack of support for the latest Apple Watch charging speeds. Since the Apple Watch Series 7, you’ve been able to refuel your wearable faster than the original domes, and now mophie is catching up.

It’s honestly a long time coming, especially with how little else has changed this time. But I’m loving having this in my bag enough that I’ll employ the classic better late than never mantra. The refreshed charger really has been a favorite of mine since it arrived shortly after being announced back in November. I unfortunately haven’t had the chance to bring it with me on any of my recent trips around the United States, but just using it here in New York City has made it clear this has earned a spot in my future travel setups – not to spoil too much about my experience.

mophie this time around for its new 3-in-1 MagSafe travel charger uses the same design as the original. There’s three ways to refuel your Apple kit as you’d expect from the name, with a 15W MagSafe charging pad take a spot right in the middle. You won’t find StandBy support from this horizontal charger, but on either side of the magnetic pad is another way to top off an accessory.

On the left is a 5W Qi pad that’s perfect for AirPods and other earbuds. It’s pretty standard as far as these go, with a dimpled build that cradles your device. Then on the other side is why I am even writing this hands-on report. The mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe travel charger justifies its refresh with the newfound inclusion of Apple Watch fast charging. it’s what makes this a new releases

Everything then folds up into a design that you can hold right in your hand. It is all wrapped in this textured fabric material that is incredibly soft to the touch, and feels far more premium than any kind of plastic out there. mophie even takes it a step further and includes a carrying pouch that on top of having room for the travel charger, also includes a wall adapter and USB-C cable. Both of those add-ons are included in the $150 price tag, which is of course great to see.

The new mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe travel charger is now available for purchase direct from the ZAGG website. Make sure you’re buying the new 2023 model that now includes Apple Watch fast charger support if you navigate over yourself, instead of just clicking here to score it for the $149.95 MSRP. It’s also available directly from ZAGG, too.

9to5Toys’ Take

mophie may not be reinventing the wheel or anything that drastic with the new iteration of its 3-in-1 MagSafe travel charger, but I am easily sold. I did never own the original model myself, and so finally having one of these in my setup feels like a long time coming – just like that Apple Watch fast charging support.

I will say that it isn’t quite small enough to fit in some of my bags, but there are some more medium-sized bags in my wardrobe that the newest release from mophie is right at home in. If you’re rocking a backpack or sling, this is going to fit in without a problem. In fact, it’ll probably save you room from whatever 3-in-1 solution you’re using now – let alone if you’re rocking three individual chargers.

The only thing that I wish was different with the charger was if it could fold up to support StandBy mode. Maybe it’s too big of an ask, but with a 2-year gap between the original model and this new updated version, tweaking the design to be able to turn into a design that could prop itself up as a triangular stand would have been a little too nice. Maybe for the next version!

Otherwise, mophie has achieved an even closer level of near perfection with the refreshed 3-in-1 MagSafe travel charger now that it has Apple Watch fast charging. If you’re looking for an add-on to your Christmas travel plans for packing even lighter, then this is your best bet.

