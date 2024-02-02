Jackery takes up to $1,800 off power stations, solar panels, and more starting from $359

The U.S. has been seeing plenty of storms and adverse weather this year, enough to cut power to homes and complete areas entirely. Following our previous coverage of EcoFlow’s disaster preparedness sale, Jackery just launched its own home backup sale through February 6 to make sure folks are covered should the worst happen. A selection of the company’s power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, combo kits, and add-on accessories are seeing up to $1,800 in price cuts and starting from $359. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have seen to date, with some even returning to match Black Friday and Christmas sale rates. Plus, Jackery is offering an extra promotion on orders over $1,500 that gives you a free shoulder and neck heating pad.

Deals for 1+ Days of Power:

Deals for 2+ Days of Power:

Deals for 3+ Days of Power:

Explorer 2000 Plus Kit, 6,000Wh capacity with two 200W solar panels: $4,699 (Reg. $6,499)

Be sure to also check out EcoFlow’s ongoing sale for disaster preparedness that is taking up to 50% off three specific power station models, as well as complimentary solar panels, extra batteries, and even a dual fuel generator. The sale will continue until February 8 with a scheduled 24-hour flash sale on the final day that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together.

Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station features:

LONG LASTING ENDURANCE: The Explorer 500 portable power station is built with the lithium-ion battery pack, in a safely designed frame structure to maximize, and long last the power for every single use of outdoor adventures and home use.

SUPPORT PASS-THROUGH CHARGING: This power station features 1* AC outlet (110V 500W 1000W Peak), 3*USB-A ports, 2* DC ports, and 1*car port. Its Battery Management System governs each individual cell, improving the battery life cycle while being pass-through charged.

DESIGNED FOR PORTABILITY: Same size as a basketball, this Explorer 500 is easy to carry with its solid handle, making it a compact and reliable choice for scenarios of camping, road-trip, RV, and home backup.

WHAT YOU GET: 1* Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station (518Wh Power Station), 1*AC adapter, 1* car charger cable, 1* user manual.

Important: Please provide a physical address for orders – products cannot be delivered to just a PO Box address.

