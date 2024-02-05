Wyze Smart Cam v3 Pro packs on-device AI alerts at new low of $45 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the new Wyze Cam v3 Pro 2K Smart Camera for $44.99 shipped. This is one of the first discounts from its usual $60 price tag since launching last year, and in this case saves you 23%. Today’s offer is a new all-time low as the first discount in months and beats our previous mention from just before summer last year by an extra $6. Head below for more.

Arriving as one of the brand’s more capable smart home cameras, the Wyze Cam v3 Pro kicks off with a 2K sensor. All packed into a weather-resistant casing that can surveil your space both indoors and out, there’s also an integrated 80-lumen spotlight and siren to help with protecting your front porch or yard. And on top of working with Alexa and Assistant, there’s also onboard AI that keeps person detection and other smart features on the device, with no subscription needed.

Those who can live without the weather-resistant design or LED floodlight features will want to check out the more affordable Wyze Cam v3 at $31 instead. You’ll benefit from much of the same smart capabilities as noted above, just with a focus that’s tailored more towards indoor usage. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review and Amazon shoppers largely agree.

Wyze Cam v3 Pro features:

Livestream in clarity and detail, whenever you need it, with crisp, clear 2K resolution. A motion-activated, 80-lumen spotlight for more detail in your videos, more light along your walkway, and more deterrence for unwanted visitors. Plus an 89-decibel, user-activated alarm when you need to deter them even more. 4-MP starlight sensor amplifies low light and shows dark areas in vivid, unbelievable detail.

