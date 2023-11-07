Nintendo officially announces new live-action Legend of Zelda film now in the works!?!

Justin Kahn -
zelda-tears-of-the-kingdom-nintendo direct

Nintendo achieved wild success with its animated adaption of the world’s most famous plumbers with the 2023 silver screen release of The Mario Bros. Movie, but it’s now going big-time with plans to develop a live action Zelda film!?! Nintendo has now issued an open later on behalf of itself and Sony Pictures entertainment to announce “it will develop a live-action film of The Legend of Zelda.” This was not expected. Head below for more details. 

New live-action Legend of Zelda film in the works!?

Everyone always thought Nintendo should be making a Pixar-quality animated Mario movie, but a live action Zelda project is a whole other thing altogether. 

The film will be produced by Mario and Zelda’s creator, the iconic Shigeru Miyamoto, according to today’s announcement, alongside Fellow of Nintendo and Avi Arad, Chairman of Arad Productions Inc.

Here’s what Miyamoto had to say about the project thus far:

This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films.

I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.

In fact, the project even has a director lined up already with Wes Ball at the helm. 

The film will be produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions Inc., and directed by Wes Ball. The film will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., with more than 50% financed by Nintendo. The theatrical distribution of the film will be done worldwide by Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

The letter goes on to say that “by producing visual contents of Nintendo IP by itself, Nintendo is creating new opportunities to have people from around the world to access the world of entertainment which Nintendo has built, through different means apart from its dedicated game consoles.”

By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible.

Who is excited for a live-action Legend of Zelda film? Do we think Nintendo can actually pull this off?!

