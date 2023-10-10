Here’s an official look at all five of the new LEGO Animal Crossing sets coming March 1

Just after reporting on the set names yesterday, we can now share the first images of the new LEGO Animal Crossing sets. Launching next year on March 1, there are five upcoming creations that come packed with exclusive minifigures and all of the vibes you’d expect from the iconic Nintendo game.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO fans didn’t have to wait all too long for official images of the new Animal Crossing sets. The company just formally announced that the collaboration was happening last Tuesday, and now a week later the first images are out of what to expect from the upcoming collection. And the verdict is in – these are some extremely cute sets.

Alongside just getting a look at all of the different creations, we’re also having the company confirm our previously reported release date of March 1, 2024. So while the reveals today quickly followed the teaser trailer, builders are going to have to wait a few months to score these.

77046 Julian’s Birthday Party: $14.99 | 170 pieces

| 170 pieces 77047 Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities: $19.99 | 164 pieces

| 164 pieces 77048 Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour: $29.99 | 233 pieces

| 233 pieces 77049 Isabelle’s House Visit: $39.99 | 389 pieces

| 389 pieces 77050 Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House: $74.99 | 535 pieces

We also got a better look at all eight of the new LEGO Animal Crossing minifigures, too. Each of the figures are lined up below and offer a look at the physical designs of the characters – as opposed to the renders we saw in last week’s trailer.

The new LEGO Animal Crossing sets are now also up on LEGO Shop Online. You can’t pre-order them just yet, but the product pages for all five sets are live in case you wanted to check out some alternate angles of the builds. We now finally know the breakdown of which sets include which minifigures, too. The whole collection only costs $180, so pricing isn’t as bad as it could have been to score all eight of the lovable villagers.

Which set are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below or over in our poll.

See more Which set are you most excited about? — TidBricks (@TidBricks) October 10, 2023

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!