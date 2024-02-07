Enhance your Fire TV experience with Amazon’s latest Alexa Voice Remote Pro back at $28 low

Joining Amazon’s Valentine’s Day deals with all of its Fire TV streaming sticks we are tracking on sale right now, it is also offering its latest Alexa Voice Remote Pro down at $27.99 shipped. Regularly $35, this is a solid 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer also comes in on par with the price drop we tracked during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale last year to match the best we have seen since release. It is also worth mentioning that the latest pro variant is now undercutting the previous-generation 3rd Gen model by a couple bucks as well. Browse through all of the Amazon gear on sale right here and head below for more details on the Alexa Voice Remote Pro

The latest flagship Alexa Voice Remote Pro model arrives to enhance your experience on a series of Fire TV products, including both Amazon’s in-house displays and other third-party Fire TVs (more on this below). Delivering direct access to Alexa voice command control, it also provides a built-in remote locator – users can ask any other Alexa-enabled gear in the vicinity to lock-down its location by saying “Alexa, find my remote.” The backlit buttons join customizable controls for shortcuts, and the onboard headphone button to provide “quick access to your on-screen Bluetooth menu where you can easily pair or unpair your favorite audio device”.

More highlights from the Amazon Valentine’s Day sale can be found listed below:

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro features:

  • Dedicated headphone button – A new shortcut to the on-screen Bluetooth menu that lets you pair your wireless headphones fast.
  • Integrated TV controls – Control power, volume, plus surf live TV with dedicated channel buttons all from one remote.
  • Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to find your shows, open apps, manage volume, and even control compatible smart home devices.
  • Compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.
  • Not compatible with Fire TV (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick (1st Gen), Element Fire TV Edition, Insignia HD/Insignia FHD, Hisense U6HF 4K ULED Fire TV Series, or Echo show 15.

