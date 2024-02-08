Wyze’s popular Cam v3 smart camera works with Alexa and Assistant at $26 (Reg. $36)

Amazon is now offering the Wyze Cam v3 Smart Camera for $25.98 shipped. This is a new all-time low from its usual $36 price tag and marking the first discount in months. We previously saw it drop down to $30, and now it’s an extra $4 off that holiday offer. This is one of our favorite entry-level smart home cameras, and now today’s discount makes it an even better value. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below more.

Delivering the brand’s latest affordable smart home upgrade, the Wyze Cam V3 arrives with 1080p feeds alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Alongside its IP65 weather-resistant design, there’s also an added spotlight module which can be toggled on and off in the app, or automated to respond to motion events and the like. Other notable features like a Starlight sensor for color night vision alongside free cloud storage, and continuous recording round out the package.

Today’s discount joins the offer we spotted earlier in the week on the Wyze Smart Cam v3 Pro. This more capable camera steps up to offer 2K video feeds as well as on-device AI that powers the motion alerts and presence detection tech. It also includes an integrated 80-lumen spotlight. We break down all of the features in our coverage, which also details the discount to $45 from its usual $60 price tag.

Wyze Cam V3 features:

Wyze Cam v3 is a wired video camera with an IP65 rating so you can confidently install it outside in the rain or inside in the kids room. An all-new Starlight Sensor records night time video in full, vivid color. The Starlight Sensor can see full color in environments up to 25x darker than traditional video cameras and the new f/1.6 aperture captures 2x more light.

