You Win, Perfect! Arcade1Up Street Fighter II cabinet drops to $325 (Reg. $500), more

Woot is now offering the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Capcom Legacy arcade cabinet for $324.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $500, this is 35% or $175 in savings and the lowest price we can find. We have seen this go for under $300 in the past, but that mention didn’t include the matching riser that brings the machine up closer to eye-level. It packs in 12 built-in games, including a series of Street Fighter editions as well as some bonus classics like Final Fight, Ghosts n’ Goblins, and more. You’ll find the usual 17-inch full color display joined by 2-player arcade controls, printed coin door, a light-up marquee art, and more, all at price well below the $480 it is currently fetching at Amazon. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and you can get more deals and details below.

Woot has also now dropped the price on the Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade Machine down to $324.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $500, and currently fetching as much at Best Buy, this is $25 below our previous mention to deliver the lowest price we can find. This model is plastered in classic MK art with a light-up marquee and 14 built-in games to play on its 17-inch color display: Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2 & 3, Toobin, Rampage, Joust, Rootbeer Tapper, Defender, and more.

Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Capcom Legacy features:

In-home retro arcade gaming fun – bring home this arcade classic!

12 games in 1 – this coin-less operated arcade cabinet comes loaded with 12 iconic games

1.Street Fighter 2.SF II: World Warrior 3.SF II: Champion Edition 4.SF II: Turbo 5.Super SF II: The New Challengers 6.Super SF II: Turbo 7.Darkstalkers 8.Strider 9.Commando 10.Final Fight 11.Ghost n Goblins 12.1944

Large Color 17 inch display – comes with a full Color 17″ Display, real feel full-size joystick and buttons, and volume control.

