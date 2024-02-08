You Win, Perfect! Arcade1Up Street Fighter II cabinet drops to $325 (Reg. $500), more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GameswootArcade1Up
Reg. $500 $325

Woot is now offering the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Capcom Legacy arcade cabinet for $324.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $500, this is 35% or $175 in savings and the lowest price we can find. We have seen this go for under $300 in the past, but that mention didn’t include the matching riser that brings the machine up closer to eye-level. It packs in 12 built-in games, including a series of Street Fighter editions as well as some bonus classics like Final Fight, Ghosts n’ Goblins, and more. You’ll find the usual 17-inch full color display joined by 2-player arcade controls, printed coin door, a light-up marquee art, and more, all at price well below the $480 it is currently fetching at Amazon. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and you can get more deals and details below. 

Woot has also now dropped the price on the Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade Machine down to $324.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $500, and currently fetching as much at Best Buy, this is $25 below our previous mention to deliver the lowest price we can find. This model is plastered in classic MK art with a light-up marquee and 14 built-in games to play on its 17-inch color display: Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2 & 3, Toobin, Rampage, Joust, Rootbeer Tapper, Defender, and more. 

If the console games are more your style, you’ll want to head over to our latest roundup loaded with titles for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. We also just caught another long look at the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – the FREE demo is now ready to download – and you can also play some early stages in the new Mario vs. Donkey Kong demo as well. 

Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Capcom Legacy features:

  • In-home retro arcade gaming fun – bring home this arcade classic!
  • 12 games in 1 – this coin-less operated arcade cabinet comes loaded with 12 iconic games
  • 1.Street Fighter 2.SF II: World Warrior 3.SF II: Champion Edition 4.SF II: Turbo 5.Super SF II: The New Challengers 6.Super SF II: Turbo 7.Darkstalkers 8.Strider 9.Commando 10.Final Fight 11.Ghost n Goblins 12.1944
  • Large Color 17 inch display – comes with a full Color 17″ Display, real feel full-size joystick and buttons, and volume control.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

woot

Arcade1Up

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ninja’s Foodi Smoothie Blender and Extractor with...
adidas Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Slip-On Shoes now 54% off, ...
Brighten your smile at up to 44% off with Colgate teeth...
Greenworks 1,900 PSI electric pressure washer with dete...
Jackery’s Explorer 100 Plus miniature power stati...
Belkin’s new BoostCharge Hybrid features a 5,000m...
Huge 50% price drops hit all of Totallee’s ultra-...
9to5Toys Daily: February 8, 2024 – M3 iMac hits $1,19...
Load more...
Show More Comments