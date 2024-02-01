You can play the FREE Mario vs. Donkey Kong demo on Switch right now

We are just over a couple weeks away from the launch of the first major first-party Nintendo Switch release of the year with Mario vs. Donkey Kong. After its initial debut back at the September 2023 Nintendo Direct showcase alongside the first proper look at Princess Peach Showtime!, the game is now set to grace Switch consoles everywhere on February 16, 2024. Nintendo dished up a new trailer for the upgraded experience last month to get fans hyped, and now you can try it out for FREE with the official demo now live on the eShop. More details below.

FREE Mario vs. Donkey Kong demo

The remake, or upgraded version of the original game, for Switch features some enhanced visuals alongside over 130 levels across eight worlds, a fresh new co-op mode, an updated soundtrack, and “other new ways to play.” But you won’t have to wait until later this month to try it all out.

Nintendo has now taken to its official X (Twitter) feed to announce that Switch owners can now “play through a selection of levels and modes in the Mario vs. Donkey Kong free demo, available now on Nintendo Switch eShop!”

The Mario vs. Donkey Kong demo includes four playable levels, Casual and Classic difficulty options, and two-player mode. Head over to the eShop to download it on Switch now.

The full version of the game is now available for pre-order ahead of the February 16 launch at $50. And then check out this week’s best Switch game deals below:

More details on Mario vs. Donkey Kong:

Donkey Kong has stolen all the Mini-Mario toys from the factory, and it’s up to Mario to get them back! Run, jump, and backflip your way to retrieving them across over 130 levels in this puzzle-style twist on classic platforming action. The rivalry that originally heated up on the Game Boy™ Advance system returns on the Nintendo Switch™ system with newly added co-op play, brand-new worlds, updated music and visuals, and other new ways to play.

