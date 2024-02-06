Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State of Play: Nearly 20 mins. of new footage, FREE demo, and more

During last week’s State of Play many expected to see some new footage or details on the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – the second-half of the long-awaited ground-up remake of the legendary RPG – but Sony decided to host a dedicated showcase for the game instead. That stream is scheduled for later today at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET with over 19 minutes of new details and gameplay footage for the upcoming remake ahead of its official release on February 29, 2024. But as we await for the show to kick off, news has hit of a FREE demo for the experience at the ready alongside pre-orders on the Deluxe edition and more. Hit the jump for all of the details.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State of Play

After focusing on Death Stranding 2, the Sonic x Shadow content, Rise of the Ronin, and hints at Kojima’s new action espionage IP during last week’s State of Play, Square Enix’s epic Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is set to take center stage all on its own later this afternoon.

We are expecting to see extended gameplay footage and more, but it looks as though Sony has prematurely unveiled an upcoming FREE demo for the game. Expected to go live later on (likely right after the showcase event), a trailer for a demo of the game was spotted on PSN, essentially tipping gamers off to the imminent release of the early playable experience.

…allowing you to step into the shoes of either Cloud or Sephiroth during the Nibelheim episode.

Beyond that, the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Deluxe Edition pre-order is now live at Best Buy for $99.99 with some extra goodies thrown in like the bonus Steelbook and the digital Midgar Bangle Mk. II Armor – a bracelet worn by travelers ready to finally step outside the walls of Midgar in the second-half of the remake. It also includes an art book and a “mini soundtrack” as well.

The Amazon-exclusive pre-order is also live at $69.99 and includes a PS5 Controller Skin featuring Cloud and Sephiroth as well as the Midgar Bangle Mk. II Armor.

And now we play the short waiting game before the showcase kicks off starting at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET today. Outside of what appears to be the accidentally-leaked news of the upcoming demo, details of what will be on display are thin, with Sony simply priming gamers for an “extended look at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.”

Be sure to come back later today to watch the presentation below:

The Unknown Journey Continues… After escaping from the mako powered city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends have broken the shackles of fate and set out on a journey into untracked wastelands. New adventures await in a vast and multifaceted world, sprinting across grassy plains on a Chocobo and exploring expansive environments. Players wishing to experience the Final Fantasy VII remake project so far can pre-order the Twin Pack, which includes Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the graphically enhanced and expanded version of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

