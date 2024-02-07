Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Move It! $30, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $52.50, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $50 $30
WarioWare Move It

Walmart is now offering WarioWare: Move It! on Nintendo Switch for $30, down from he regular $60 with free shipping via Walmart+ (free trial available here). Regularly $50 and currently fetching as much at Amazon, this is $20 off and matching our previous mention. You’ll also find digital copies of the previous title in the series, WarioWare: Get It Together!, on sale for $34.99 via Amazon from the regular $50 price tag. As you’ll know from our hands-in impressions, WarioWare: Move It! is the latest entry in Nintendo’s wacky Wario series. Featuring both up to 4-player online action as well as 2-player local co-op play, this one is loaded with over 200 motion-based microgames that will have players chopping bamboo, breaking out of jail, and a whole lot more. All of the details are right here. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

