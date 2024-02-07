Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Move It! $30, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $52.50, more

Walmart is now offering WarioWare: Move It! on Nintendo Switch for $30, down from he regular $60 with free shipping via Walmart+ (free trial available here). Regularly $50 and currently fetching as much at Amazon, this is $20 off and matching our previous mention. You’ll also find digital copies of the previous title in the series, WarioWare: Get It Together!, on sale for $34.99 via Amazon from the regular $50 price tag. As you’ll know from our hands-in impressions, WarioWare: Move It! is the latest entry in Nintendo’s wacky Wario series. Featuring both up to 4-player online action as well as 2-player local co-op play, this one is loaded with over 200 motion-based microgames that will have players chopping bamboo, breaking out of jail, and a whole lot more. All of the details are right here. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Bluey: The Videogame $30 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $20 (Reg. $60)
- Red Dead Redemption $35 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $41 (Reg. $59)
- Splatoon 3 + Expansion Pass $65 (Reg. $85)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Snap $39 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad Treasure Tracker $27 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $41 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC $17 (Reg. $25)
- Sonic Frontiers $23 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $35 (Reg. $50)
- Among Us $3 (Reg. $5)
- Silent Hope $40 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition $8 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet $10 (Reg. $15)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue $39 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Laytons Mystery Journey $23 (Reg. $37)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $80)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30)
- New Pokémon Snap $30 (Reg. $60)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora $40 (Reg. $60)
- TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $76 (Reg. $150)
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor PSN $31.50 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation Indies sale: 2,000 titles from $2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $52.50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $20 (Reg. $50)
- Remnant 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $20 (Reg. $36+)
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- It Takes Two PSN $12 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Superstars $20 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Lunar New Year Sale up to 67% off
- Digital PlayStation Under $15 game sale
- Immortals of Aveum $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Space $30 (Reg. $70)
- WWE 2K24 pre-order now live at $70
- Xbox and PlayStation 5
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Save $25 on purchases of $250 at Amazon
- DualSense controllers, drives, games, Xbox gear, and more
- Visions of Mana pre-order $60
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
