LEGO’s 2,082-piece A-Frame Cabin set sees first-ever discount down to $169

Amazon is now offering the first price cut on the LEGO Ideas A-Frame Cabin. This is one of our favorite LEGO sets as of late, and now it’s down to the best price yet. The A-Frame Cabin sells for $169 shipped at the retailer as an $11 discount from the usual $180 going rate. We’ve seen some double points promotions and other freebies tacked onto the kit, but never any actual cash savings. Now just over a full year since its release, Amazon is here with the first discount. We break down the set in our launch coverage, too.

The new A-Frame Cabin arrives as one of last year’s more recent LEGO Ideas sets, based around a build submitted by an actual LEGO fan builder. It stacks up to 2,082 pieces and uses them to assemble a cabin model that stands 11 inches tall and 17.5 inches wide. This is a display set through and through, with tons of details both inside and out like a furnished interior, brick-built foliage, and fun minifigures. We even went as far as giving the A-Frame Cabin the number two spot on our top ten LEGO sets of 2023 ranking, just further showing how nice it is to finally have a discount on this beloved creation.

The start of the month also just saw a collection of new LEGO sets launch to kick off February. There’s a whole assortment of display-worthy models just now hitting store shelves, including the very first Dune set – the Ornithopter – as well as the latest from LEGO Ideas and much more. We break down everything that’s new in our latest buyers guide feature.

More on the LEGO A-Frame Cabin set:

Take time out to explore the simple pleasures of life in the countryside with this collectible LEGO Ideas display model of an A-Frame Cabin (21338). The iconic, steeply angled roof is easily detached for access to the detailed interior. The bedroom on the upper level and the living area, study and kitchenette on the lower level are full of accessories to create a cozy atmosphere. The set also includes 3 colorful trees that can be connected to create an island, plus a canoe.

