TCL Q6 smart Fire TVs with Dolby Vision and AirPlay 2 now start from $320 (Up to $200 off)

Alongside ongoing deals on its S4 models, Amazon is now offering the 2023 TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV down at $319.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this is 36% or $180 in savings for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $30 under our previous mention – it is the best price we have tracked outside of a very limited offer at $300 back in December. This is a slightly higher-end option with AirPlay 2 by comparison to the slightly more affordable S4 deals we are tracking. It also features Dolby Vision, HDR10 plus, HDR10, and HLG alongside the ALLM game mode for “for the lowest possible input lag and latency for exceptional gaming performance.” You’ll find TCL’s metal “bezel-less” design here as well as Bluetooth connectivity, built-in Alexa voice commands, Apple’s Airplay 2, and three HDMI inputs. Head below for more details.

TCL Q6 smart Fire TV deals:

If you’re looking to enhance your Fire TV experience, check out the deal we are now tracking on Amazon’s latest Alexa Voice Remote Pro, the now live Fire TV streaming stick offers, or just go with Roku’s Express 4K streamer package instead. .

And to upgrade your audio on any TV setup, dive into the now live Bose Valentine’s Day sale. It features deals on its latest noise cancelling headphones as well as its latest smart soundbars and other home theater upgrades with up to $215 in savings to be had. Scope it all out right here.

TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV features:

4K Ultra HD Resolution – Experience incredible detail with 4X the resolution of 1080p Full HDTVs.

QLED – Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color Gamut – Enjoy over a billion colors for richer and more lifelike images.

HighBrightness Direct LED Backlight – Q6 models produce brighter images for enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.

Motion Rate 120 – Motion enhancement technology for improved motion clarity

HDR PRO plus (Dolby Vision, HDR10 plus, HDR10, and HLG) – Enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats.

