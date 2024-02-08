Roku’s Express 4K streamer with Voice Remote Pro upgrades your TV at $40 (Reg. $50)

Amazon now offers the Roku Express 4K Streaming Media Player for $39.99 shipped. This TV upgrade just launched last fall at $50, and is now on sale for one of the first times. It’s 20% off, and comes within $5 of the all-time low from Black Friday to mark the second-best price yet. And if you’re in a pinch to refresh your TV’s streaming capabilities before the Super Bowl, it will thankfully arrive before Sunday. This bundle includes one of the latest releases from Roku alongside its more premium Voice Remote Pro – both of which we break down in our launch coverage or below the fold.

The new Roku Express 4K is true to its name with 4K playback, but also packs HDR10+ support for just about every streaming service under the sun. Roku also brings AirPlay 2 connectivity to its Express 4K, which is joined by the ability to work with HomeKit out of the box. Not to mention Alexa and Google Assistant integration. Then there’s the bundled Voice Remote Pro, which enables hands-free control over your streaming media player, and by extension the television itself, with the Hey Roku key phrase letting you put on favorite shows or channels without even reaching for the remote.

As far as other streaming media player deals go, we’re tracking a pair of price cuts on the latest releases from NVIDIA. The company’s higher-end Shield TV Pro streamer headlines the savings with a discount down to $180, while its more compact Shield TV Stick counterpart lands at $130.

More on the Roku Express 4K:

Stream in 4K HDR with sharp resolution and vivid color optimized for your TV. Enjoy a seamless streaming experience with fast Wi-Fi performance. Roku Voice Remote Pro is conveniently rechargeable and includes TV controls and personal shortcut buttons. Say “Hey Roku” to play entertainment, control your streaming, power up your TV, and even find your lost remote. Plug headphones into your remote to crank up the volume without disturbing a quiet house

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!