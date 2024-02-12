Today’s best iOS app deals: Pocket Rogues, Milkmaid of the Milky Way, Hatch, and more

We are ready to kick off another week in iOS game and app deals with a fresh collection of price drops down below. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on Apple’s 27-inch 5K Studio Display and these Apple Watch Series 8 clearance discounts while you’re at it. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Pocket Rogues: Ultimate, Evoland 2, Steam: Rails to Riches, Hatch – Focus Timer for Study, Incredibox, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of the titles on sale today.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Hatch – Focus Timer for Study: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Milkmaid of the Milky Way: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Star Survivor:Premium: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Charterstone: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Mario Strikers, Super Mario Party, and Splatoon 3 $40 ea., more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Little Inferno HD: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Growing Up: Life of the ’90s: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $13 (Reg. $16.50)

Pocket Rogues: Ultimate features:

Dynamic Roguelike Action-RPG, played in real time from a top down 2D perspective. Raid endless dungeons, upgrade guild fortress and develop own heroes! POCKET ROGUES brings old school Action-RPG flavor to the Roguelike genre. Here you must fight your way through hordes of monsters, explore unique and randomly generated locations, upgrade your guild fortress, and develop heroes of ever-increasing might if you hope to discover the lost secrets of a mysterious dungeon.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!