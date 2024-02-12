Apple Watch Series 8 clearance discounts have 45mm styles at new $279 lows (Save $150)

Don’t need pinch detection on the newer Apple Watch Series 9? Walmart is starting off the week with a notable price cut on the previous-generation wearable to consider instead. Right now, you can score Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm styles at $279 shipped. Each one is down from the usual $429 price tags and marking new all-time lows. It’s $150 off, well below our previous clearance discounts of $350, and even going as far as to beat the last mention on its Series 9 counterpart by an extra $50. Head below for more.

All eyes right now might be focused on the new Series 9, but Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models. Let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. Those sentiments are made better by the $90 discount landing today, especially considering just how little is new this time around. Our besties over at 9to5Mac have the full scoop on what’s new, but the highlights are largely the 2,000-nit screen, pinch gestures, and the S9 chip.

The whole device comes centered around an always-on display and is backed by the S8 chip that enables the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combine to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s an onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise.

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple wearable.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

