Today’s best game deals: Mario Strikers, Super Mario Party, and Splatoon 3 $40 ea., more

Joining the rest of the Switch game deals below, Amazon is now offering a notable offer on Mario Strikers: Battle League for folks who might not have scored a copy yet. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much at Best Buy, you can now secure the digital version at Amazon for $39.99. That’s 33% off and the same discount you’ll find on Splatoon 3 and Super Mario Party right now. Mario Strikers: Battle League takes the Mushroom Kingdom to the pitch in a way only Nintendo could. This is a “5-on-5 sport where anything goes” loaded with all of your favorite Nintendo characters, with the ability to customize each of them, as well as plenty of interesting twists to the usual soccer formula in the form of power-ups and Hyper Strikes. This one support up to to 8 players at a time on the same system using local wireless or online in individual matches. Hit the jump for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

