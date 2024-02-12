Today’s best game deals: Mario Strikers, Super Mario Party, and Splatoon 3 $40 ea., more

Joining the rest of the Switch game deals below, Amazon is now offering a notable offer on Mario Strikers: Battle League for folks who might not have scored a copy yet. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much at Best Buy, you can now secure the digital version at Amazon for $39.99. That’s 33% off and the same discount you’ll find on Splatoon 3 and Super Mario Party right now. Mario Strikers: Battle League takes the Mushroom Kingdom to the pitch in a way only Nintendo could. This is a “5-on-5 sport where anything goes” loaded with all of your favorite Nintendo characters, with the ability to customize each of them, as well as plenty of interesting twists to the usual soccer formula in the form of power-ups and Hyper Strikes. This one support up to to 8 players at a time on the same system using local wireless or online in individual matches. Hit the jump for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
***Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hades eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Bayonetta 3 $31 (Reg. $60)
- Actraiser Renaissance eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Bluey: The Videogame $30 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $20 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC $17 (Reg. $25)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $35 (Reg. $50)
- Among Us $3 (Reg. $5)
- Silent Hope $40 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition $8 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- And even more…
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Island 2 $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ghostrunner 2 PSN $28 (Reg. $40)
- Or $24 on Xbox
- PSN Final Fantasy game sale from $6
- Final Fantasy I–VI Bundle $60 (Reg. $75)
- Also on Nintendo Switch
- Sonic Origins Plus from $20 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor PSN $31.50 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation Indies sale: 2,000 titles from $2
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- It Takes Two PSN $12 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Superstars $20 (Reg. $60)
- Digital PlayStation Under $15 game sale
- Save $25 on purchases of $250 at Amazon
- DualSense controllers, drives, games, Xbox gear, and more
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
NEW DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller could be on the way
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!