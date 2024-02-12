JBL’s 240W karaoke-ready Partybox 310 speaker just hit a new $380 low at $170 off

Justin Kahn -
AmazonPortable Bluetooth Speakersjbl
Reg. $550 $380
JBL Partybox 310

After JBL unveiled its upcoming new-generation of party speakers, we are starting to see some deep deals on the already available models. Amazon is now offering the JBL Partybox 310 at $379.95 shipped. Regularly $550, this is 31% or $170 in savings for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low as well. Taking things up a notch from your average Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Partybox 310 can deliver 240W of power alongside 18 hours of “music-blasting battery life” and IPX4 splash-proof protection to safeguard it at the pool parties this summer. This model also features “a dazzling, dynamic light show that dances to the beat with subtle pulsing and powerful strobing effects” as well as a USB mic input for karaoke action. More details below. 

For a more affordable JBL party experience, check out the more compact PartyBox 100 model. This one will deliver notable power and a microphone input, just at a much lighter $260 price tag

Be sure to dive into our JBL CES 2024 coverage for more details on its entire squadron of upcoming Bluetooth and party speakers as well as its headphones and earbuds while you’re at it as well. 

And while we are talking speakers, check out these deals on the smart Amazon Echo models from $25, today’s offer on Anker’s Soundcore Motion X500, and the discount we spotted earlier on Marshall’s compact Willen wireless speaker at nearly 25% off

JBL Partybox 310 features:

  • 240 watts of powerful JBL pro sound
  • Mesmerize your crowd with a dazzling, dynamic light show that dances to the beat with subtle pulsing and powerful strobing effects
  • Long lasting sound with 18 hours of music-blasting battery life
  • Crafted with ipx4 splashproof protection, the JBL partybox 310 keeps the music going — rain or shine
  • Switch tracks, change up the light show, control karaoke features and more all from your phone with the partybox app.
  • Included components: JBL PartyBox 310, Power Cord, Quick-start guide, Warranty sheet, Safety sheet

