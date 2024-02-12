SanDisk makes the ‘world’s fastest 1.5TB UHS-I microSD card’ and it’s now on sale for $120

Today only, as part of tis Lightning Deals, Amazon is offering a rare deal on the SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card at $119.99 shipped. This offer will be available through today only or until the discounted stock runs out. It launched in October of last year at $150 as the “world’s fastest 1.5TB UHS-I microSD card,” and you can now score a solid deal on it. Today’s offer marks the second chance we have tracked do so, landing on par with the limited-time 2023 Black Friday deal. One of the only cards from a major brand that comes with this kind of storage capacity, it might not be the fastest at 150MB/s, but it is among the fastest out there with 1.5TB of space. Ideal for “Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, Windows laptops,” and more, it also ships with the full-size SD card adapter and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from our launch coverage. More details below.

If you’re not going to make use of the large-capacity variant above, something in the 512GB category will more likely get the job done and we are tracking a great deal on the Samsung PRO Ultimate model right now. This is one of the faster options out there at 200MB/s, and you can score one on Amazon within a few bucks of its best price ever right now. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

Elsewhere in storage deals, we are also still tracking the best price yet on CORSAIR’s latest MP600 Mini SSD. A notable option for ASUS ROG Ally Windows gaming handhelds and the Lenovo Legion Go, among others, you can land deals on both the 1TB and 2TB models right now starting from $70 shipped with all of the information waiting in our previous deal coverage.

SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card features:

Expand your storage in a flash: ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops.

Increase your TV show, movie, and Full HD video recording collections dramatically with up to a massive 1.5TB. (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See SanDisk official website for more info. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.)

Transfer files fast with up to 150MB/s read speeds and SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD card reader. (Engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. Reader sold separately.)

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance. (A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type, and other factors.)

