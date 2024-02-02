Upgrade your gaming handheld with new lows on CORSAIR’s latest MP600 Mini SSD from $70

Joining recent and ongoing deals on both the ASUS ROG Ally Windows gaming handhelds and the Lenovo Legion Go, Amazon is now offering its best price on the new CORSAIR MP600 CORE Mini 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Solid-State Drive at $69.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This gaming handheld-ready SSD released at $110 back in November, and has been selling on Amazon for closer to $95 or $100 since. Today’s deal is $20 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. The regularly $200 2TB variant is now dropping down to $154.99 shipped in the cart – also a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at the brand’s latest M.2 2230 internal SSD with a mini form-factor ready to slide right into the ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, Steam Deck, or the new MSI Claw gaming handheld. Head below for more details.

The MP600 CORE Mini SSD on sale here today delivers up to 2TB of additional capacity in the smaller M.2 2230 form-factor. It features NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 architecture with speeds up to 5,000MB/s for “faster game loading and file transfers.” As mentioned above, it is compatible with a range of the latest gaming handhelds as well as any other machine that can handle the smaller form-factor.

If you’re in the market for a full size 2280 model, however, you’ll find some of this week’s best deals listed below:

CORSAIR MP600 CORE Mini 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD features:

Compact M.2 2230 Form-Factor: Fully compatible with Valve Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Microsoft Surface Pro, and other ultra-thin devices, making a great upgrade for compatible machines

Impressive Gen4 Storage Performance: A PCIe Gen4 x4 controller delivers up to 5,000MB/sec sequential read and 3,800MB/sec sequential write speeds, for rapid read, write, and response times

Your PC Made Faster: Load games, boot Windows, open and transfer files, all faster than ever.

High-Speed Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe 1.4 M.2 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 CORE MINI delivers impressive storage performance.

